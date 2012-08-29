Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
NEW YORK John Isner, America's biggest hope for a home champion in the men's event, survived a big challenge from Belgian veteran Xavier Malisse to move into the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
World number 57 Malisse had a set point that would have forced the match into a deciding set but ninth seed Isner saved it with his 20th ace and snatched a 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 victory.
Isner won the warm-up event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, last week and was in control after the first two sets, only for Malisse to hit back.
The Swiss missed a simple backhand volley at 9-9 in the fourth-set tiebreak and Isner then launched an unreturnable serve to claim his place in round two. (Editing by Steve Ginsburg)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.