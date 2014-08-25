Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Robin Haase of the Netherlands during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK Former champion Andy Murray survived a dramatic bout of body cramp to beat Dutchman Robin Haase 6-3 7-6 (6) 1-6 7-5 and hobble into the second round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

The eighth-seeded Scot could barely move at times during the third set and early in the fourth but came from 5-3 down to win it and clinch the victory.

After taking the second set on the tiebreak, Murray suddenly began stretching his right leg and as his service speed dropped dramatically, Haase hit back to take the third.

But as the Dutchman tightened up himself, Murray somehow fought back to take his place in round two, where he will play Germany’s Matthias Bachinger.

(Reporting by Simon Cambers in London; Editing by Frank Pingue)