Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
New York American Serena Williams survived a rare bad day on the courts as she beat Spain's Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez to claim a place in the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.
The Wimbledon and Olympic champion, an overwhelming favourite for the title, needed 82 minutes to dig out a 6-2 6-4 victory over 30-year-old Martinez Sanchez.
Williams began well enough, winning 12 straight points as she led 4-1 but struggled thereafter, double-faulting six times and making a host of simple mistakes.
Martinez Sanchez could not capitalise, squandering a 2-0 lead in the second set as Williams battled through to face Ekaterina Makerova of Russia. (Writing by Simon Cambers; Editing by Gene Cherry)
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.