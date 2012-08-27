Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a return to Petra Martic of Croatia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK - Australia's Sam Stosur made an impressive start to her U.S. Open title defence on Monday as she blitzed Croatia's Petra Martic 6-1 6-1 to reach the second round.

The seventh seed won the first 19 points against the world number 64 and hit 10 aces as she cruised to victory in just 51 minutes.

Stosur lost in the first round of the Australian Open and the Olympics and was beaten in round two at Wimbledon.

But the 28-year-old showed no signs of nerves and now plays Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland or Edina Gallovits-Hall of Romania.

