Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
NEW YORK Defending champion Sam Stosur stormed into the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday, crushing Edina Gallovits-Hall of Romania 6-3 6-0.
The Australian, who clinched her only grand slam singles title in New York last year, dominated world number 135 Gallovits-Hallas as she wrapped up the match in exactly one hour.
Gallovits-Hall had qualified for the main draw but was outgunned from the start by the power of a confident Stosur.
The Australian ripped through the second set to clinch a convincing victory and will next play American Varvara Lepchenko. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.