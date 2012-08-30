Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
NEW YORK Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga became the first high-profile casualty in the men's event at the U.S. Open when he was upended 6-4 1-6 6-1 6-3 by Slovakian Martin Klizan in the second round on Thursday.
The fifth seed produced a strangely lacklustre display as he was outplayed by the world number 52 and suffered his earliest-ever U.S. Open exit.
The left-handed Klizan had never been beyond the second round at a grand slam event before but he surprised Tsonga with some inspired tennis.
Tsonga rallied from 4-1 down in the fourth set to 4-3 but the 23-year-old Klizan held his nerve to seal the biggest victory of his career. (Editing by Steve Ginsburg)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.