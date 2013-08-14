NEW YORK The United States Tennis Association (USTA) will reveal plans to build a retractable roof over the centre court at Arthur Ashe Stadium as part of major changes to the U.S. Open venue in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Bad weather has wrought havoc with the U.S. Open schedule in recent years with the men's final, including last year's epic between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, being pushed back to Monday for each of the past five years.

The USTA announced a news conference for Thursday to detail the plans, which are part of a major overhaul of the venue, including the creation of two new stadiums at the venue, known as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Last year the organisation ruled out including a roof as part of the redevelopment, citing logistical issues.

Center courts at Wimbledon and the Australian Open have retractable roofs, while the French Open has announced plans to cover its main court.

This year's U.S. Open, which starts on August 26, has a Monday finish included as the official final day for the first time.

The switch to a scheduled Monday finish, unique among the four grand slam events, was criticised by the men's governing body the ATP.

