Claycourt king Nadal favourite to regain Paris throne
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.
LOS ANGELES Tennis superstar Serena Williams, who announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant, will not play again in 2017 but will return to the tour in 2018, her spokeswoman said.
Kelly Bush Novak told Reuters that Williams, 35, "definitely" would not be able to play again this year but "looks forward to returning in 2018."
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.