LONDON American Jack Sock's first grand slam as a seeded player came to a premature end when he lost 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-3 to big-serving Australian Samuel Groth at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, tipped as the man to revive American men's tennis after some fallow years by none other than former great John McEnroe, was hindered by an injury in his first-round match and fizzled out after levelling.

Only seven American men were in the main draw, the fewest since 1947 when five started, and, of those, four have survived to the second round -- 17th seed John Isner, Sam Querrey, who will face seven-times champion Roger Federer, 52nd ranked Steve Johnson and wildcard Denis Kudla.

Few followers of American tennis fortunes will be holding their breath expecting any of that quartet to end the 12-year wait for a male grand slam winner any time soon -- even if Isner possesses one of the best serves in the sport.

Sock, the 31st seed who reached the fourth round of the French Open recently where he lost to Rafa Nadal, needed treatment on his right knee during the fourth set against Groth.

The other American faller on Day Two was Tim Smyczek, beaten in straight sets by Italian seed Fabio Fognini while Donald Young, once regarded as potential top-tenner, bowed out on Monday.

While 20-times grand slam singles winner Serena Williams and the Bryan brothers continue to give the U.S. a strong presence in the major tournaments, Andy Roddick was the last American man to win a grand slam tournament at the 2003 U.S. Open.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)