Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Ana Ivanovic of Serbia in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Second seed Victoria Azarenka crushed Ana Ivanovic 6-1 6-0 in just over an hour to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

Belarussian Azarenka completely outclassed the former French Open champion, seeded 14th, moving her relentlessly around the court with a succession of accurate and powerful groundstrokes.

Azarenka's main problem in the second set was a pigeon trapped under the Centre Court roof but she calmly removed a few feathers which fluttered on to the playing surface before resuming her impressive performance that included only six unforced errors.

The Australian Open champion sealed victory when Serb Ivanovic netted a backhand and will play Austrian Tamira Paszek in the last eight.

