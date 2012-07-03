Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Tamira Paszek of Austria in their women's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Victoria Azarenka beat Tamira Paszek 6-3 7-6 on Tuesday to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second year in a row and stay on course to become world number one.

The second-seeded Belarussian eased through the first set in 46 minutes but Austrian Paszek, who beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the first round, hung in tenaciously to force a tiebreak in the second.

Azarenka moved 6-3 ahead under the Centre Court roof and she clinched victory on her second match point after one hour 49 minutes when Paszek sent a backhand long.

Azarenka will play four-times champion Serena Williams in the semi-finals. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)