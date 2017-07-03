FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
New mum Azarenka back to old winning ways
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 3, 2017 / 10:08 PM / a day ago

New mum Azarenka back to old winning ways

By Alison Williams

2 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka celebrates winning her first round match against USA’s Catherine BellisToby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world number one Victoria Azarenka sealed her comeback to Wimbledon after the birth of her son with a 3-6 6-2 6-1 win over American teenager Catherine Bellis.

Playing her first grand slam since the 2016 French Open, the twice Wimbledon semi-finalist got off to a slow start, going down 4-0 in the first set as she shook off the showcourt cobwebs nearly seven months after Leo was born in December.

But after the Belarussian broke Bellis, ranked 40 in the world, in the 18-year-old's first service game in the second set, blasting a booming crosscourt forehand, she never looked back in front of a supportive crowd on No. 1 Court.

"It was wonderful. The atmosphere was really nice, and, to see how much people welcome me is really actually emotional for me. I'm very happy," the 27-year-old twice Australian Open champion said.

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka shakes hands with USA’s Catherine Bellis after winning their first round matchToby Melville

"But I'm glad I was able to play on the big court, feel that, the atmosphere again with a lot of people and bigger court."

And while, with such a grand slam pedigree, some people are already wondering whether she can make a deep run in the tournament, Azarenka herself was more cautious.

"I'm just going to relax and try to take it one match at a time, because I feel that's the best way for me to play. Thinking too much ahead, all this expectation is not easy. I'm going to try to just stay in the moment," she said.

Azarenka plays Russian 15th seed Elena Vesnina, a semi-finalist last year, in round two.

Reporting by Alison Williams; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.