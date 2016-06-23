Djokovic eases into Rome semis after rain delay
World number two Novak Djokovic dealt with unfinished business by beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-1 6-4 in a rain-delayed Italian Open quarter-final on Saturday.
LONDON Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a knee injury, organisers said on Thursday.
Belarussian Azarenka , who would have been seeded six at the championships, has not played since retiring from a first-round match at the French Open last month.
It is yet another blow for the two-times Australian Open champion who has been plagued by foot injuries.
Her withdrawal means five-times champion Venus Williams will move up into the top eight seeds.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)
Germany's Alexander Zverev won a battle of the giants to down unseeded American John Isner 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1 and reach the Italian Open final on Saturday.