Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Karin Knapp of Italy vs Victoria Azarenka of Belarus - Paris, France - 24/05/16. Victoria Azarenka hits a return. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a knee injury, organisers said on Thursday.

Belarussian Azarenka , who would have been seeded six at the championships, has not played since retiring from a first-round match at the French Open last month.

It is yet another blow for the two-times Australian Open champion who has been plagued by foot injuries.

Her withdrawal means five-times champion Venus Williams will move up into the top eight seeds.

