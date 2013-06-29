Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON South Africa's Kevin Anderson would be forgiven for never wanting to set eyes on Tomas Berdych again after the Czech beat him for a ninth successive time at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The seventh seed won 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-5 to set up a last-16 clash against feisty Australian Bernard Tomic.

Berdych and Anderson had played each other eight times in the last 18 months, and five times this year, with the former Wimbledon finalist winning on every occasion.

The 27th seed Anderson stands 2.03 metres tall and possesses one of the best serves in the game, but he was cut down to size by the heavy-hitting Czech who overcame losing the first set to scrap his way into the lead.

Anderson served for the fourth set leading 5-3, but could not close it out and Berdych, who needed some treatment on his back, finished him off three games later, wrapping up victory with a service winner on his second match point. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)