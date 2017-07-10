FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berdych downs Thiem in five sets to reach Wimbledon quarters
July 10, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 2 days ago

Berdych downs Thiem in five sets to reach Wimbledon quarters

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych celebrates winning the fourth round match against Austria’s Dominic ThiemTony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Former finalist Tomas Berdych reached the last eight at Wimbledon after coming through a brutal five set tussle with Austrian Dominic Thiem on Monday.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Berdych, who lost to Rafa Nadal in the 2010 final, came through 6-3 6-7(1) 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a two-hour-and-52 minute encounter on Court Three against the world number eight.

The Czech, who reached the quarter-finals for the fifth time, will next face either three-times champion Novak Djokovic or Adrian Mannarino.

Berdych, who had only won one of his previous 10 matches against top 10 opposition, was celebrating after firing down his 15th ace.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Alison Williams

