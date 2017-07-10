Berdych downs Thiem in five sets to reach Wimbledon quarters

LONDON (Reuters) - Former finalist Tomas Berdych reached the last eight at Wimbledon after coming through a brutal five set tussle with Austrian Dominic Thiem on Monday.

Berdych, who lost to Rafa Nadal in the 2010 final, came through 6-3 6-7(1) 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a two-hour-and-52 minute encounter on Court Three against the world number eight.

The Czech, who reached the quarter-finals for the fifth time, will next face either three-times champion Novak Djokovic or Adrian Mannarino.

Berdych, who had only won one of his previous 10 matches against top 10 opposition, was celebrating after firing down his 15th ace.