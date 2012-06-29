Nick Bollettieri hits the ball during practice with his students at the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Bradenton, Florida in July 12, 2004. REUTERS/Charles W Luzier/Files

LONDON Maria Sharapova would give any poker player a run for their money in Las Vegas, according to the famous tennis coach who helped to shape her talent from the age of nine.

For Nick Bollettieri, the larger than life extrovert whose Florida tennis academy changed the face of the game, the Russian world number one is a fascinating study in determination, savouring every minute of her comeback from a shoulder injury that would have finished off many a career.

"For most people, her career was over. She slipped down from being a star to 123 or 125 in the world - similar to Andre Agassi from one to 142," Bollettieri told Reuters at Wimbledon where his former pupils, from Jim Courier to Monica Seles, have sparkled on the grass courts.

Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17 but her career ground to a halt due to a persistent shoulder injury.

Bollettieri never doubted her ability to climb back to the very top, something she proved by winning the French Open this month amid scenes of unbridled joy to complete a career grand slam of major titles.

Bollettieri is brimming with energy just one month short of his 81st birthday.

"The money I don't think is a factor for Maria Sharapova," he said. "It's all about not saying I can't do it but I will do it. She is most dangerous when she is behind. That is when a lot of players take her for granted and think the battle is over."

Bollettieri clearly revels in the mind games that tennis players have to play in this most solitary of sports, a one-on-one gladiatorial contest where no quarter is given.

That is where he sees Sharapova having such a vital edge.

"She would be a winner in the poker games out in Vegas. You wouldn't know one thing about the cards she is holding. No positive emotions, no negative emotions," said Bollettieri, all bronzed good health and gleaming white teeth in sharp contrast to the drizzly gloom of Wimbledon on Friday.

Bollettieri's autobiography comes out in September and it should make for an intriguing read about a coach who has masterminded the careers of 13 grand slam winners.

INFECTIOUS ENTHUSIASM

His enthusiasm for the job and for telling you about it - he grasps you by the arm as he eagerly makes every point - is infectious.

"Some say you can make a champion," he said. "I don't believe that. I believe people are born with certain traits and then their support team can add to it.

"The sign of a great educator is knowing the idiosyncrasies."

When it came to coaching at his academy, it had to be different strokes for different folks.

"With Jim Courier, I beat the crap out of him, with Monica Seles I was calm. With Andre Agassi I was afraid to say anything," Bollettieri said.

"With Boris Becker (who he coached for two years) I waited two weeks before I said anything when I took him over. He turned around in Munich where we were training and said 'Mr B, can you speak?'

"I replied 'Mr B, when I talk to you, I'll be knowing what I am talking about.'

"He said - 'Mr B, we are going to get on very well'."

