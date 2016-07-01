LONDON Hopes of a British woman reaching Wimbledon's third round were extinguished on Friday when wildcard Tara Moore was beaten by 13th seed Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1 2-6 6-3.

Moore, ranked 227th, had topped her previous Wimbledon best by even making it past the first round and looked like she was going to pull off an unlikely victory over the former U.S. and French Open champion when she stormed through the second set.

But the Russian prevailed, breaking early in the third set before pulling away for the win in front of a boisterous Court Three home crowd desperate for something to cheer after a tough day of rain delays.

Hailing the fans' support, Moore said: "They've been absolutely fantastic. I can't describe that feeling when someone is screaming your name, how many people were out there screaming my name. They're great. I just adore them so much."

Moore was the last British woman standing after six had started the tournament. Johanna Konta, seeded 16, also made it to round two but was beaten on Thursday by Canada's Eugenie Bouchard.

Describing her pride at taking at set off Kuznetsova, Moore said: "Svetlana is someone I grew up watching. I've seen her win many tournaments and grand slams as well. I think she's a great fighter and great champion.

"I tried my best. I threw my house at her and ultimately came back with nothing," she added.

(Reporting by Alison Williams, editing by Ed Osmond)