The gear of France's Richard Gasquet is seen on Court 12 during his match against Spain's Marcel Granollers at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The gear of Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is seen on Court 4 during her match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The gear of Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova is seen on Court 12 during her match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Tennis fans around the world are eagerly following the action at Wimbledon, waiting to see who will win this year's men's and women's titles at the sport's most celebrated tournament.

Reuters photographer Stefan Wermuth has been part of a team capturing the fast-paced movements on court.

But as well as taking pictures of powerful serves, groundstrokes and volleys, he has produced images from the sidelines showing the gear players bring on court and the food and drink they carry to keep their energy levels up during matches.

Focusing on the court-side chairs assigned to players, his photos include the matching kitbags and multicoloured -- and much-coveted -- Wimbledon towels of American doubles pairing Venus and Serena Williams.

The pictures also feature half-eaten bananas, neatly lined up bottles and spare shoes.

Click here for the photo essay: reut.rs/29mNarF

(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by John Stonestreet)