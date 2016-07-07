Cricket - Champions Trophy winner to get $2.2 million, says ICC
MUMBAI The winner of next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales will earn $2.2 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
LONDON Tennis fans around the world are eagerly following the action at Wimbledon, waiting to see who will win this year's men's and women's titles at the sport's most celebrated tournament.
Reuters photographer Stefan Wermuth has been part of a team capturing the fast-paced movements on court.
But as well as taking pictures of powerful serves, groundstrokes and volleys, he has produced images from the sidelines showing the gear players bring on court and the food and drink they carry to keep their energy levels up during matches.
Focusing on the court-side chairs assigned to players, his photos include the matching kitbags and multicoloured -- and much-coveted -- Wimbledon towels of American doubles pairing Venus and Serena Williams.
The pictures also feature half-eaten bananas, neatly lined up bottles and spare shoes.
Click here for the photo essay: reut.rs/29mNarF
LONDON Manchester City enjoyed a huge let-off in their quest for a top-four finish in the Premier League while Arsenal edged to within a point of fourth-placed Liverpool with an impressive victory on Saturday.