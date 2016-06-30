Nadal through to last-16 in Rome after Almagro injury
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
LONDON Ninth-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic unleashed 22 aces and 62 winners in his second-round win at Wimbledon on Thursday, bundling out unseeded Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky 6-2 6-7(6) 6-4 6-4 in just under three hours of hard-hitting tennis.
Cilic, who won the 2014 U.S. Open and equalled his best All England Club result last year by reaching the quarter-finals, sailed through the first set with two breaks of serve.
The 94th-ranked Ukrainian took the second set on a tiebreak when Cilic's radar went awry in two consecutive baseline rallies.
But the Croatian, who lost in three sets to world number two Andy Murray in the semi-final of the Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's Club, was relatively untroubled thereafter, sealing victory with a service game to love.
Cilic next plays 120th-ranked Slovakian qualifier Lukas Lacko who tamed big-serving Croat Ivo Karlovic.
(Reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by Martyn Herman)
The long-rumoured bout between undefeated American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor is halfway to becoming a reality after the Irish signed a deal for the fight, it was announced on Wednesday night.