Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina receives attention after a fall in his men's singles tennis match against Grega Zemlja of Slovenia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

The umpire speaks to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina after he fell during his men's singles tennis match against Grega Zemlja of Slovenia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Eighth seed Juan Martin Del Potro suffered an injury scare after moving into the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday with a straight sets win against Slovenia's Grega Zemlja.

Del Potro fell awkwardly chasing down a drop shot in the third set, receiving treatment and taking a medical timeout before wrapping up a 7-5 7-6(3) 6-0 win.

"I will see the doctor after here, because I was going for the dropshot and I twisted my ankle," he told reporters.

"I hyper-extended my knee, as well. It was really painful. I was a little scared at that moment.

"I finish the match very quickly. Now I start to feel something in my knee and my ankle, as well. I will check with the doctor very soon."

Del Potro, who equalled his best performance by reaching the fourth round, will now face Italian Andreas Seppi.

