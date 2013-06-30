French Open - Konta suffers painful Brexit from Paris
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.
LONDON Eighth seed Juan Martin Del Potro suffered an injury scare after moving into the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday with a straight sets win against Slovenia's Grega Zemlja.
Del Potro fell awkwardly chasing down a drop shot in the third set, receiving treatment and taking a medical timeout before wrapping up a 7-5 7-6(3) 6-0 win.
"I will see the doctor after here, because I was going for the dropshot and I twisted my ankle," he told reporters.
"I hyper-extended my knee, as well. It was really painful. I was a little scared at that moment.
"I finish the match very quickly. Now I start to feel something in my knee and my ankle, as well. I will check with the doctor very soon."
Del Potro, who equalled his best performance by reaching the fourth round, will now face Italian Andreas Seppi.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he will not be swayed by popular opinion in his selection dilemma over whether to play Gareth Bale or Isco in the Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday.