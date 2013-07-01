'La Decima'? Ha! Nadal's number two was much tougher, says uncle Toni
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.
LONDON Eighth seed Juan Martin Del Potro muscled his way into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a powerful 6-4 7-6(2) 6-3 win over Italy's Andreas Seppi on Monday.
The Argentine's knee was heavily strapped following a nasty fall in his third-round match, but his slightly cumbersome movement was no barrier to a straight-sets demolition of the 28th-ranked Seppi.
He broke in the seventh game of the first set before wrapping it up in 52 minutes, stayed solid to come through the second in a tiebreak, before breaking in the second game of the third set to effectively end the Italian's resistance.
Del Potro will face Spain's David Ferrer in the last eight.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS Maxime Hamou was banished from the French Open on Tuesday after the French player kissed and cuddled a TV journalist following his first-round exit, the French tennis federation (FFT) said.