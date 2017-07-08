FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Dimitrov gets easy ride into fourth round
#AirIndia
#Darjeeling
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#FormulaOne
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Lupin sets off down Indian pharma's road to redemption
PHARMA
Lupin sets off down Indian pharma's road to redemption
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
Markets Weekahead
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
Iraqi PM congratulates armed forces for Mosul "victory"
World
Iraqi PM congratulates armed forces for Mosul "victory"
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 8, 2017 / 12:36 PM / a day ago

Dimitrov gets easy ride into fourth round

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 8, 2017 Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov waves to the spectators after his third round match against Israel’s Dudi SelaTony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Grigor Dimitrov enjoyed an easy one-hour workout to reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday after his opponent, Dudi Sela, became the ninth player to retire from the men's draw.

The Israeli needed attention on what appeared to be a groin injury and ended up going off court with the trainer at the end of the first set to receive treatment.

The 10-minute interruption failed to throw Dimitrov off stride and once he was up 6-1 6-1, Sela indicated he could no longer continue.

The Bulgarian 13th seed will face either title favourite and seven-times champion Roger Federer or Germany's Mischa Zverev.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Lovell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.