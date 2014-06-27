Novak Djokovic from Serbia falls during his men's singles match against Gilles Simon from France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Rolling around in pain clutching his left shoulder, Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon hopes looked in serious jeopardy against Gilles Simon on Centre Court on Friday but he recovered to win 6-4 6-2 6-4 and reach the last 16.

Leading 3-2 in the third set the Serb was closing in on an uneventful victory against his French opponent when he stumbled and dived to reach a forehand, crashing heavily to the turf.

With the 2011 champion apparently in extreme pain and with concerned coach Boris Becker watching on, it looked as though Djokovic might not be able to continue but after walking to his chair where a trainer manipulated his shoulder, he carried on.

Despite looking a little tentative, he showed no obvious signs of discomfort and finished the job with a smash.

Djokovic will now get the weekend to recover from his fall before playing 14th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in the fourth round.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell)