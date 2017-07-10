Djokovic clash with Mannarino postponed until Tuesday

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia’s Martin Klizan.

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's fourth round match against France's Adrian Mannarino was postponed until Tuesday after the marathon battle between Rafa Nadal and Gilles Muller concluded late on Monday.

Djokovic was due to follow Nadal on court one but the Spaniard's defeat to Muller lasted 4 hours 48 minutes and made it impossible for the Serb's match to be completed before dark.

Organisers said that safety concerns meant they could not move the match to Centre Court, where play can continue until 11 p.m. under floodlights with the retractable roof closed.

"The preference was to play the Djokovic v Mannarino match as scheduled on No.1 Court," the All England Club said in a statement.

"When that was no longer an option, it was determined the match could not be moved to Centre Court due to the number of spectators remaining in the grounds.

"As late as 8:30 p.m., 30,000 people still remained in the grounds, and therefore moving the match would have created a significant safety issue."