LONDON Jamie Murray's hopes of making up for brother Andy's Wimbledon semi-final defeat by Roger Federer ended in disappointment when he and partner John Peers lost the men's doubles final to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on Saturday.

Dutch/Romanian duo Rojer and Tecau, the fourth seeds playing in their first grand slam final as a pair, won 7-6(5) 6-4 6-4 on Centre Court as Andy Murray watched on.

Tecau avoided becoming the second player in the professional era to lose his first four Wimbledon finals after American Stan Smith. Tecau was runner-up in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)