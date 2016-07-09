Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 9/7/16 France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut celebrate winning their mens doubles final against France's Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin with the trophies REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

LONDON Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hughes Herbert won the Wimbledon men's doubles title after a straight sets win over fellow French duo Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Saturday.

They were comfortable winners in the end, winning 6-4 7-6(1) 6-3, adding the title to the U.S. Open doubles crown they also won together last year.

Mahut is forever associated with the longest match in tennis history, at Wimbledon in 2010 when he lost an 11-hour marathon to American John Isner.

He also finished runner-up at the 2015 Australian Open in his first tournament in tandem with Herbert.

