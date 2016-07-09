Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
LONDON Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hughes Herbert won the Wimbledon men's doubles title after a straight sets win over fellow French duo Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Saturday.
They were comfortable winners in the end, winning 6-4 7-6(1) 6-3, adding the title to the U.S. Open doubles crown they also won together last year.
Mahut is forever associated with the longest match in tennis history, at Wimbledon in 2010 when he lost an 11-hour marathon to American John Isner.
He also finished runner-up at the 2015 Australian Open in his first tournament in tandem with Herbert.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.