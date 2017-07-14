FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis: Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych - player profiles
July 14, 2017 / 3:04 AM / 2 days ago

Tennis: Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych - player profiles

2 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates during his quarter final match against Canada’s Milos RaonicToby Melville

(Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Switzerland's Roger Federer and Czech Tomas Berdych ahead of their semi-final match at Wimbledon on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

The 35-year-old Swiss, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, maintained his stellar form at grand slam events and is yet to lose a set at this year's Wimbledon.

Federer was rusty upon his return to the grass in Stuttgart but hit his stride in Halle, where he claimed his ninth title without dropping a set.

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych celebrates winning the first set during the quarter final match against Serbia’s Novak DjokovicMatthew Childs

He beat Canadian Milos Raonic to reach the final four at Wimbledon for the 12th time in his career.

11-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)

Berdych has struggled for form this season but has turned a corner at Wimbledon, reaching the final four for the second consecutive year.

With top contenders Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal out of the competition, Berdych may not have a better opportunity to lift his first grand slam title.

Berdych, a 2010 finalist, reached the semi-final after his opponent Novak Djokovic retired with an elbow injury.

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

