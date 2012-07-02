Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Xavier Malisse of Belgium during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Roger Federer shook off a back injury to beat Xavier Malisse 7-6 6-1 4-6 6-3 and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

The six-times champion left Centre Court after the seventh game of the first set for treatment and returned eight minutes later before dropping his serve to trail 5-6.

But the third seed broke back immediately, roared through the tiebreak 7-1 and dominated the second set.

The 31-year-old Malisse, world number 75, broke the Swiss early in the third set and with Federer's movement clearly restricted the underdog pulled a set back.

Federer received more off-court treatment and dropped his serve again at the start of the fourth set but Malisse's game suddenly fell apart and the 16-times grand slam champion wrapped up victory with an ace.

