FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Tennis: Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych - 2017 record
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
WORLD
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
BOLLYWOOD
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 14, 2017 / 3:04 AM / a day ago

Tennis: Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych - 2017 record

2 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Switzerland’s Roger Federer in action during his quarter final match against Canada’s Milos RaonicAndrew Couldridge

(Reuters) - A look at 2017 records of Switzerland's Roger Federer and Czech Tomas Berdych ahead of their semi-final match at Wimbledon on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-ROGER FEDERER (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-4 6-2 7-6(4) in the quarter-finals

Halle: beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-1 6-3 in the final

Stuttgart: lost to Tommy Haas (Germany) 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 in the second round

Miami: beat Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-4 in the final

Indian Wells: beat Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 7-5 in the final

Dubai: lost to Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5)

Australian Open: beat Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the final

11-TOMAS BERDYCH (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7-6(2) 2-0 retired in the quarter-finals

Aegon Championships: lost to Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 7-6(5) 6-7(1) 7-5 in the quarter-finals

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych in action during his quarter final match against Serbia’s Novak DjokovicMatthew Childs

Stuttgart: lost to Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 in the quarter-finals

French Open: lost to Karen Khachanov (Russia) 7-5 6-4 6-4 in the second round

Lyon: lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 7-6(2) 7-5 in the final

Rome: lost to Milon Raonic (Canada) 6-3 6-2 in the third round

Madrid: lost to Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-4 in the third round

Monte Carlo: lost to Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-2 7-6(0) in the third round

Miami: lost to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6) in the quarter-finals

Indian Wells: lost to Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) 1-6 7-6(5) 6-4 in the second round

Dubai: lost to Robin Haase (Netherlands) 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the second round

Rotterdam: lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals

Australian Open: lost to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-2 6-4 6-4 in the third round

Doha: lost to Andy Murray (Britain) 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.