David Ferrer of Spain celebrates after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON David Ferrer came out on top in an all-Spanish second round match at Wimbledon, getting the better of a baseline battle to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 on Friday.

When fourth seed Ferrer claimed the first set after 43 minutes, there was no hint that the 60th-ranked Bautista Agut could upset the country's pecking order and reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

But his clever shot-making drew a string of unforced errors from this year's French Open finalist Ferrer in the second set and he tenaciously dug-in to take the third set to a tiebreak.

However, Ferrer kept his nerve to regain the lead, broke in the 11th game of the fourth set and closed it out to set up a third-round match against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)