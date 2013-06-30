David Ferrer of Spain (R) shakes hands with Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine after defeating him in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Fourth seed David Ferrer came through a punishing five-set test against Alexandr Dolgopolov to move into the last 16 in the evening gloom at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Ferrer eventually ground down the 26th seeded Ukrainian 6-7(6) 7-6(2) 2-6 6-1 6-2 in three hours 12 minutes.

"It was a very hard match," this year's French Open finalist Ferrer said. "I tried to fight a lot and to be focused in the right moments and eventually I won."

There were only been 12 five-set matches in the first two rounds of the men's singles at Wimbledon, which was the fewest at the grasscourt grand slam in the Open era.

Ferrer's famed staying power came into its own as he got on top in the fourth set and ended the resistance of Dolgopolov to set up a fourth round match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig.

(Reporting by Toby Davis)