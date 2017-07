Garbine Muguruza v Venus Williams - road to Wimbledon final

Jul 13, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Garbine Muguruza (ESP) celebrates match point during her match against Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) on day ten at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - A look at the road to Wimbledon final for Spain's Garbine Muguruza and American Venus Williams ahead of Saturday's clash on Centre Court (prefix number denotes seeding).

14-Garbine Muguruza

First round: beat Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) 6-2 6-4

Second round: beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 6-2 6-4

Third round: beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-2 6-2

Fourth round: beat Angelique Kerber (Germany) 4-6 6-4 6-4

Quarter-finals: beat Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-3 6-4

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 13, 2017 Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning the semi final match against Great Britain’s Johanna Konta Tony O'Brien

Semi-finals: beat Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) 6-1 6-1

10-Venus Williams

First round: beat Elise Mertens (Belgium) 7-6(7) 6-4

Second round: beat Wang Qiang (China) 4-6 6-4 6-1

Third round: beat Naomi Osaka (Japan) 7-6(3) 6-4

Fourth round: beat Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 6-3 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 6-3 7-5

Semi-finals: beat Johanna Konta (Britain) 6-4 6-2