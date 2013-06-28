Premier League club chairmen fret over Brexit impact
LONDON Britain's Wimbledon hope Andy Murray has to live with the very different pressure that comes with being labelled a shoe-in to reach the final after two of his main rivals suffered shock exits in early rounds.
Second-seeded Murray faces Spain's Tommy Robredo in a third round clash on Centre Court on Friday knowing Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are no longer lying in wait in his half of the draw.
Even his mooted quarter-final opponent Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was forced out injured, leaving 15th seed Nicolas Almagro as the highest seed blocking Murray's path to the final.
"Everybody was so obsessed with how the draw was before the tournament started," Murray said. Now everybody wants to change their views on it because a few guys have lost...
"I'll just concentrate on my next match. I'm playing a tough player, a very experienced guy. (I'll) Worry about that match."
The Union Jack flags will be out in force on Centre Court as Murray is joined by the up-and-coming Laura Robson, who plays her rain delayed second round match against Colombia's Mariana Duque-Marino first on the showpiece arena.
Fourth-seeded Spaniard David Ferrer is another who did not make it on court for his second round match against compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut and they will start the Court One action.
