LONDON French Open semi-finalist Ernests Gulbis has never been afraid of causing a stir and the Latvian was inadvertently at it again after his first-round victory at Wimbledon on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who once called the big four of men's tennis boring and has made racket smashing an art form, became embroiled in a bizarre exchange with journalists about vampires.

Mishearing a question about whether he agreed with a comment from former world No.1 John McEnroe that "umpires" should be scrapped, he sounded off about "vampires" believing he was talking about the size of some players' entourages.

"My God. Umpires? I thought something else," Gulbis said when he eventually realised the misunderstanding.

"I thought vampires in the way the people who are surrounding and sucking the energy out of players. That's what I meant. I thought (McEnroe) made an expression. Let's say, in a way that people are surrounded with a lot of people who are there to help. Let's say you have now a team of six people.

"Some of the players, they have press guy, they have physio, they have coach, they have massage therapist, fitness."

While so-called vampires might not be to his liking, Gulbis is certainly not advocating getting rid of court officials and leaving players to call their own lines, even if it would probably spice up the sport.

"Without umpires, it wouldn't work, no," Gulbis said.

After his run to the semis at Roland Garros where he lost to Novak Djokovic, Gulbis arrived at Wimbledon seeded 12 and tipped to go far in the tournament.

He had some difficulty overcoming Estonian Jurgen Zopp on Monday, winning 7-6(7) 7-5 7-6(10) in the sort of tussle that he might have lost in the past when his temperament was sometimes suspect.

Gulbis said coach Gunther Bresnik had helped him become a more resilient player.

"Probably a little bit of discipline of practice and amount of practice, which increased a lot," he said of Bresnik's influence. "It wasn't hard for him to push me.

"Previous coaches always found me in a much worse state of mind. Gunter helped me a lot, but I was ready to be helped."

Asked whether, like defending champion Andy Murray, he would ever employ a female coach, Gulbis kept his guard up.

"Listen, my coach is Gunter," he said. "Unfortunately he's a man. I would wish it's a beautiful lady."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell)