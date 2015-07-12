LONDON, July 12 Martina Hingis completed the doubles-double at Wimbledon on Sunday after she and Leander Paes walloped Alexander Peya and Timea Babos 6-1 6-1 to win the mixed doubles trophy at the All England Club.

Twenty four hours after partnering another Indian, Sania Mirza, to the women's doubles crown, the 34-year-old combined with Paes to scoop their second mixed title of the year after also triumphing at the Australian Open.

Hingis, the 1997 Wimbledon singles champion, claimed her third mixed title and her overall grand slam doubles tally now stands at 13.

Paes now has eight mixed doubles titles to go with eight men's doubles trophies he has won at the majors. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)