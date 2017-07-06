FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Pliskova leads Czech Wimbledon challenge after Kvitova exit
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
G20 Summit
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 6, 2017 / 8:57 AM / in a day

Pliskova leads Czech Wimbledon challenge after Kvitova exit

2 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 4, 2017 Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova celebrates winning the first round match against Russia’s Evgeniya RodinaAndrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - The Czech challenge for the Wimbledon women's title may have lost Petra Kvitova but third-seed and bookmaker's favourite Karolina Pliskova will continue her bid on Thursday.

While threats of thunderstorms in SW19 could mean some delays to the programme on what could be a warm, muggy day, Pliskova will expect no disruption to her timetable.

Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova is an experienced campaigner, however, who is rebuilding her rankings after a series of injury woes and represents a tricky test on Centre Court.

Kvitova's attempt to repeat her triumphs in 2011 and 2014, ended with a second-round loss to 95th-ranked American Madison Brengle on Wednesday.

World number one Angelique Kerber is also in action, taking on Belgian veteran Kirsten Flipkens.

On the men's side, seven-times champion Roger Federer takes on Dusan Lajovic and Djokovic faces Adam Pavlasek in round two.

The pair will be looking to get a full game under their belts after their first round challenger both retired injured early in their contests on Tuesday.

Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.