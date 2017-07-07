FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
2 days ago
British fans face nerve-shredding day five at Wimbledon
July 7, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 2 days ago

British fans face nerve-shredding day five at Wimbledon

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 6, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray during a practice sessionAndrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Home fans were in for a nail-biting day five at Wimbledon on Friday with four Britons in third round action, including defending men's champion Andy Murray and sixth-seeded Johanna Konta in a wide open women's draw.

Slideshow (2 Images)

On what is forecast to be another sunny day, wildcard Heather Watson will open proceedings on Centre Court against former world number one Victoria Azarenka, who is feeling her way back into the fray after maternity leave.

Spanish twice-champion Rafa Nadal then takes on rising Russian 30th seed Karen Khachanov, before world number one Murray plays Italian 28th seed Fabio Fognini.

Konta takes on Greece's Maria Sakkari on Court One after seventh seed Marin Cilic faces Steve Johnson of the United States. Britain's Aljaz Bedene plays 16th seed Gilles Muller on Court Two.

The oldest woman in the field, five-times champion Venus Williams, 37, will be challenged by Japan's Naomi Osaka, 19, in the final scheduled match on Court One.

Reporting by Alison Williams; Editing by John O'Brien

