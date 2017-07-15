Tennis-Highlights of Wimbledon Day 12

2 Min Read
LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Highlights from day 12 of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (all times GMT):
- Fourth seeds Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Brazilian Marcelo Melo beat Croatian Mate Pavic and Austria's Oliver Marach 5-7 7-5 7-6(2) 3-6 13-11 in an epic battle lasting four hours and 39 minutes to win the men's doubles final.
- "I miss you. I tried my best to do the same things you do, but I think that there will be other opportunities, I do." -- Venus Williams in a message to sister Serena, who missed out on defending her Wimbledon title as she is awaiting the birth of her first child.
- "I grew up watching (Venus) play, so it's incredible to play the final (against her)... Two years ago I lost to Serena in the final and she told me one day I'd win." -- Spain's Garbine Muguruza after beating American Venus Williams.
- Spain's Muguruza beat Williams 7-5 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday and her second grand slam title.
- Williams and Muguruza are out on Centre Court for the women's singles final.
- The roof is closed owning to the soggy conditions at SW19, where play on the outside courts has been suspended. (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)