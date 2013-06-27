LONDON Frenchman Michael Llodra added his name to Wimbledon's growing injury list after he retired hurt during his second round match against Italy's Andreas Seppi on Thursday.

Llodra's withdrawal, after he lost the first set 7-5, made him the 11th player to pull out during this year's championships.

On Wednesday, Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and men's sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga were among a record seven players to withdraw from a grand slam tournament in a single day.

Many players blamed Wimbledon's slick green turf for the high rate of pull outs during the opening three days of the tournament but Wimbledon's new head groundsman said he was "100 percent happy" with the condition of the courts.

