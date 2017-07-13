Tennis: Johanna Konta vs Venus Williams - player profiles

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 11, 2017 Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her quarter final match against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko

LONDON (Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Britain's Johanna Konta and American Venus Williams ahead of their semi-final at Wimbledon on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

6-Johanna Konta (Britain)

The home favourite is on her career-best run at the championships and is bidding to become the first British woman to win the title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Konta has won titles in Miami and Sydney this year and was a finalist at the Wimbledon warm-up event in Nottingham.

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 11, 2017 Great Britain’s Johanna Konta celebrates winning the quarter final match against Romania’s Simona Halep Matthew Childs

She defeated second seed Romanian Simona Halep over three epic sets in the quarter-finals.

10-Venus Williams (U.S.)

Five-times Wimbledon champion Venus is always a force to reckoned with at the All England Club and is one of the favourite to lift the title.

The 37-year-old has dropped one set on her way to the final four and needed just over an hour to beat French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals.

Venus reached the Australian Open final this year where she was beaten by her sister Serena.