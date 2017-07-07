Konta the last British woman standing after beating Sakkari

(Reuters) - Johanna Konta kept the flag flying for British women at Wimbledon on Friday, reaching the last 16 with a comfortable 6-4 6-1 victory over Greece's Maria Sakkari.

The sixth seed announced her aggressive intentions from the first game when she twice drew her opponent into the net before passing her with crisp cross-court winners to break serve. Roared on by a packed Court One crowd, she grew stronger and stronger as the match progressed, dominating the baseline duel.

A nervous-looking Sakkari, aged 21 and ranked 101 in the world, compounded her plight with a string of unforced errors, spraying the ball long and wide on decisive points.

Konta is the last British woman left in the singles draw after Heather Watson lost to Victoria Azarenka on Centre Court earlier. The 26-year-old, who will next play France's Caroline Garcia, is one of the favourites to lift the title.