Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia wipes her face during their women's singles quarter-final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files

LONDON Twice grand slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova pulled out of Wimbledon on Wednesday with an abdominal strain.

Officials said Czech Klara Zakopalova had been installed as 32nd seed following the Russian's withdrawal with the original seeds between 32 and 27 being moved up one place.

Kuznetsova, who was seeded 26th for the grasscourt major which begins on Monday, was the only player to take a set off eventual champion Serena Williams at this month's French Open.

The 27-year-old, who has never been past the quarter-finals in 10 previous visits to Wimbledon, was a first-round loser a year ago.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)