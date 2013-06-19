New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
LONDON Twice grand slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova pulled out of Wimbledon on Wednesday with an abdominal strain.
Officials said Czech Klara Zakopalova had been installed as 32nd seed following the Russian's withdrawal with the original seeds between 32 and 27 being moved up one place.
Kuznetsova, who was seeded 26th for the grasscourt major which begins on Monday, was the only player to take a set off eventual champion Serena Williams at this month's French Open.
The 27-year-old, who has never been past the quarter-finals in 10 previous visits to Wimbledon, was a first-round loser a year ago.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)
The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been named Premier League player of the month for March, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe picked up his first manager of the month award.