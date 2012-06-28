French federation president hits out at French men
PARIS French federation president Bernard Giudicelli has hit out at the country's male players after their disappointing run at Roland Garros, saying they lacked physical strength and grit.
LONDON Defending champion Petra Kvitova eased into the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday with a 6-0 6-4 victory over Britain's Elena Baltacha.
The 22-year-old Czech raced through the first set in 22 minutes against Baltacha, who was vying for her first third- round appearance at Wimbledon since 2002.
Kvitova was made to work harder in the second by the British number three who saved two match points before the fourth seed sealed victory with a crashing forehand on Court Two.
Kvitova, who has reached the semi-finals in three of the last four grand slams, will play America's Varvara Lepchenko in the third round on Saturday.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli hopes his team can emulate La Liga giants Barcelona's "collective" approach in extracting the best out of Lionel Messi.