a day ago
Smiling Kvitova into second round
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
July 3, 2017 / 5:48 PM / a day ago

Smiling Kvitova into second round

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in action during her first round match against Sweden’s Johanna LarssonAndrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - A smiling Petra Kvitova skipped into the second round of Wimbledon on Monday, the twice champion beating Johanna Larsson 6-3 6-4 on a sun-bathed Centre Court.

Playing only her third event of the year after recovering from a knife attack in December, the Czech 11th seed used her swinging serve to great effect on the main showcourt, signing off with a heavy ace.

Kvitova will next face the winner of the contest between American Madison Brengle and Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands.

The Czech won a warm-up tournament in Birmingham last month, after making her return to tennis at the French Open.

Editing by Ed Osmond

