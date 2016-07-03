Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 3/7/16 Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his match against Spain's Feliciano Lopez REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Nick Kyrgios teases that it was "love at first sight" when he met Andy Murray but the jokey banter will stop when the Australian takes aim at the world number two and Wimbledon title favourite on Monday.

The mercurial 15th seed turned on the style to outclass Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez on "People's Sunday", knocking off two sets in quick time for a 6-3 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4 win after bad light stopped the third-round clash the previous evening.

Murray has won all 18 of his Tour level matches against Australians, but after gliding past John Millman into the last 16, he faces a far stiffer test against the dangerous Kyrgios who was in scintillating form against Lopez.

There was a touch of arrogance about the way Kyrgios dispatched the left-hander, breaking once in the third and fourth sets as a packed Court One crowd revelled in his flamboyant shot-making.

Even when he faced a beak point leading 4-3 in the fourth he sent down an audacious second serve ace at 122mph.

While his fiery temperament has been questioned, Kyrgios was a model of calm on Sunday -- even shrugging off a time violation from umpire Pascal Maria when serving on match point.

The 21-year-old, a quarter-finalist two years ago when he knocked out Rafael Nadal, will need equal focus against Murray.

"I definitely feel like he's beatable. He's only human. At the same time he's a great player," Kyrgios told reporters.

"This is his backyard. He's won here before. But this is probably my best surface, my best chance to beat him.

"At the same time he's pretty comfortable on the grass."

Murray, the highest seed left after champion Novak Djokovic's shock loss to Sam Querrey on Saturday, has a 4-0 career record against Kyrgios -- his only defeat coming in this year's Hopman Cup.

The Scot has long been a fan of Kyrgios's game and even defended the Australian against what he called a "rough ride" from the media at the weekend.

"You guys try and wind him up the whole time," Murray said.

"He's improving all the time. He likes the big courts, the big matches. Has performed well in those situations before."

Kyrgios will have to contend with a partisan home crowd on Monday, although that is unlikely to worry him too much.

"I don't think anyone's going to have the crowd on their side when they go out there against Andy," he said.

"It's going to be a really fun match. Looking forward to it."

