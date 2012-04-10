LONDON Richard Lewis, the former British Davis Cup player, was named as chief executive of the All England Club at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old, who is also chairman of Sport England and the Rugby Football League, will take up his new role on May 1.

Lewis reached a career-high world ranking of 68 and played in the Davis Cup from 1977-83 before moving into coaching, sports administration and business consultancy.

"In Richard Lewis we have the person with the right blend of sporting background and management skill and experience to ensure the All England Club and the (Wimbledon) championships continue to go from strength to strength," club chairman Philip Brook said in a statement.

