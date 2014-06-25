Li Na of China reacts after defeating Paula Kania of Poland in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON China's Li Na looked at home on the grass of Wimbledon as she powered into the third round on Wednesday, but the second seed revealed that she dreams of becoming a housewife.

Though the Australian Open champion eased to a routine 6-2 6-2 win against Austrian Yvonne Meusberger with a display of athleticism and aggression belying her 32 years, she is prepared to embrace a more relaxing environment when she finally calls it a day.

Not for her the well-trodden path from tennis professional to coach or media pundit.

"You know, my dream for after I retire, I want be housewife,” the two-time grand slam winner said when asked whether she plans to put her journalism degree to use after she ends her playing career.

Li, who suffered a first-round defeat at the French Open last month, secured her place in history by becoming the first Chinese grand slam winner when she was crowded champion at Roland Garros in 2011.

That served to raise the hopes and expectations of the millions of fans in China who follow her matches across the globe.

Li has handled that pressure with aplomb, but she is clearly undaunted by returning to a more normal life at home with her husband, in spite of her past complaints that his snoring has cost her sleep ahead of matches.

"He's getting better," she laughed.

Li's opponent in the third round will be unseeded Czech Babora Zahlavova Strycova, a 6-4 6-2 victor against 32nd seed Elena Vesnina.

(Reporting by Sam Holden; Editing by David Goodman)