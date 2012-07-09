Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON Second seeds Mike Bryan and Lisa Raymond beat Leander Paes and Elena Vesnina to win the Wimbledon mixed doubles title 6-3 5-7 6-4 on Sunday.
It was Raymond's second mixed title at the All England Club after she won it in 1999, playing with Sunday's opponent Paes.
The American duo recovered from being pegged back in the second set to close out the match under the bright Centre Court lights in two hours and four minutes.
It was Paes and Vesnina's second grand slam final defeat this year after they lost in the Australian Open to Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Horia Tecau in January.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
PARIS If a place in the French Open final were not a big enough prize, the world number one spot will also be at stake when third-ranked Karolina Pliskova meets number four Simona Halep at Roland Garros on Thursday.