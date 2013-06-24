Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LONDON Dubbed as Mega Monday, the first day of Wimbledon bursts into life later with defending champion Roger Federer, home crowd favourite Andy Murray and women's contender Maria Sharapova all in action on Centre Court.
Seven-time Wimbledon winner Federer begins his tournament against Victor Hanescu of Romania at 1200 GMT, while Russia's Sharapova takes on Kristina Mladenovic straight after.
Eyes will then focus on last year's runner-up Murray, who begins his search for an elusive Wimbledon crown in a tie with Germany's Benjamin Becker.
Other showcourt feature matches include Rafa Nadal, who has his first round match against Steve Darcis on Court One, while French powerhouse Jo-Wilfried Tsonga plays Belgian David Goffin on Court Two.
In the women's singles, world number two Victoria Azarenka meets Maria Joao Koehler and Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki is up against Spain's Estrella Cabeza Candela on Court Three.
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.
Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.