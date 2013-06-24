Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Benjamin Becker of Germany during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Andy Murray showed the class that carried him all the way to Olympic glory as he beat Germany's Benjamin Becker 6-4 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round at Wimbledon on Monday.

Murray, who followed his runner-up finish to Roger Federer at Wimbledon last year by winning gold at the London Games on the same hallowed turf weeks later, extended his winning streak on grass to 12 as he dispatched Becker with minimum fuss.

The man who ended Britain's 76-year search for a men's grand slam champion by triumphing at the U.S. Open last September dropped his serve only once as he tormented Becker with an assortment of baseline and volley winners.

The result also made Murray the most successful British man in grand slam history after he chalked up his 107th win, surpassing the record he shared with Fred Perry, the last home-grown men's champion at the spiritual home of lawn tennis.

