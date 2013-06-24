Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LONDON Andy Murray showed the class that carried him all the way to Olympic glory as he beat Germany's Benjamin Becker 6-4 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round at Wimbledon on Monday.
Murray, who followed his runner-up finish to Roger Federer at Wimbledon last year by winning gold at the London Games on the same hallowed turf weeks later, extended his winning streak on grass to 12 as he dispatched Becker with minimum fuss.
The man who ended Britain's 76-year search for a men's grand slam champion by triumphing at the U.S. Open last September dropped his serve only once as he tormented Becker with an assortment of baseline and volley winners.
The result also made Murray the most successful British man in grand slam history after he chalked up his 107th win, surpassing the record he shared with Fred Perry, the last home-grown men's champion at the spiritual home of lawn tennis.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.
Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.